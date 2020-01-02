Missy Dunaway, a country music artist who lives in Cowden, closed out 2019 with the release of her first music-video featuring “Is It Okay to Cry Now,” written by Tony Lane and Jess Brown. Dunaway’s “Honkytonks ….and Heartaches” CD was released in July of last year.
“My producer thought “Is It Okay to Cry Now” would make a good music-video,” Dunaway said. “The plan wasn’t to do it last year, but it turned out we got to do it.”
Dunaway said she enjoyed making the video that was shot in and around the Nashville, Tennessee.
“That was a wonderful experience,” Dunaway said.
She said they started working on the video in Nashville on Oct. 21 and took them five days to shoot. Dunaway said they put in some long hours shooting the video, including one night they finished a shoot at 1:30 a.m.
“Most of the video was shot at the Music City Bar and Grill on Music Valley Drive,” Dunaway said. “And some of it was shot in Hendersonville and downtown Nashville.”
Scenes in the video capture Dunaway singing on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge overlooking the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville. Dunaway said she got the opportunity to drive a Mercedes during a portion of the video.
“It was a nice little sports car,” Dunaway said. “Not really made for a country girl, but that’s okay.”
Producer of the video is Roger Lewis who is a Nashville musician playing bass guitar and keyboard player. Lewis has appeared at Boot City Opry in Terre Haute, Indiana with Lloyd Wood. Glenn Weiss owner of Lucky Louie Productions directed the production and Alex Lucas was cinematographer.
She said appearing in the band scene was Roger Lewis on bass guitar; Perely Curtis, steel guitar, Curtis played with Loretta Lynn for seven years; Dennis Payne, lead guitar, played for Buck Owens; Kevin Kathey on drums; John Scott, keyboard and Hyram Posey on fiddle.
Dunaway said most of the band members playing on the CD were not in the music-video.
“I tried to get them for the video, but they were all booked at other places,” Dunaway said.
Playing on “Is It Okay to Cry Now” CD cut is Roger Lewis, bass guitar; Steve Hinson, steel guitar, played for Randy Travis 17 years; Craig Fletcher, fiddle, rhythm guitar and mandolin; Tim Atwood, keyboard; and Mark Beckett, drums, drummer for Olivia Newton-John.
Dunaway said she focus on playing out in 2020 with a goal of releasing her next CD in 2021.
“I’d definitely do it again,” Dunaway said. “Probably not in 2020, but maybe later.”
“We had a big year in 2019,” Dunaway said.
Her music-video and music can be found on her website mdunaway.com or search for it on YouTube.
Dunaway said she is looking forward to performing at Boot City Opry on Sept. 19 opening for Georgette Jones daughter of Country Music artists George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
She is appearing with the band Just Country at Pla-Mor Danceland Saturday night, Jan. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Pana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.