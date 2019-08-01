Mill Road Threshermans show to feature 4 days of events

The Mill Road Threshermans Association returns to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 11. The show will feature the Allis Chalmers Triple A Tractor Club and Minneapolis Moline M-M Enthusiasts.
Thursday, Aug. 8
6 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull
Friday Aug. 9
9 a.m. — Flag raising
9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors
Noon — Tractor Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Field Demonstrations
2 p.m. — Threshing and Baling
5:30 p.m. — Celebrity Tractor Games
6 p.m. — Tractor Games For Kids and Adults
Saturday, Aug. 10
8-11 a.m. — Garden Tractor Pull
8 a.m.-noon — Kids’ Tractor Driving
8 a.m.-noon — Field Demonstrations
9 a.m.- 7 p.m. — Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors
9 a.m. — Auction
9-11 a.m. — Horse Farming
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Petting Zoo hosted by Altamont FFA
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Tour of Altamont Shuttle
10 a.m. — Threshing and Baling
10:15 a.m. — Corn Shredding Demo
Noon — Power Parade, Braggin’ Rights Tractor Pull following parade
1-7 p.m. — Bluegrass music
2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pull
4 p.m. — Threshing and Baling
7 p.m. — Draft Horse Pull
Sunday Aug. 11
8 a.m. — Worship Service
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Car Show, Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors
Noon — Antique Tractor Pull
Gate and show fees are $6 for adults, $12 for a weekend pass. Those age 12 and younger are free with paid adult.
Camping is available on the grounds for $25 per night. Primitive camping is $15 per night.
People with golf carts and four-wheelers must register the vehicle at the office. Golf carts are available for rent.
For more information visit millroadthresherman.org or visit their Facebook page: Mill Road Thresherman’s Association.
