Mill Road Threshermans show to feature 4 days of events

Daily News file photoAlan Shumaker drives a tractor to a new position during the 37th Annual Mill Road Thresherman’s Association show at Effingham County Fairgrounds last year.

 Graham Milldrum

The Mill Road Threshermans Association returns to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont Aug. 8, 9, 10 and 11. The show will feature the Allis Chalmers Triple A Tractor Club and Minneapolis Moline M-M Enthusiasts.

Thursday, Aug. 8

6 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday Aug. 9

9 a.m. — Flag raising

9 a.m.-7 p.m. — Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors

Noon — Tractor Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Field Demonstrations

2 p.m. — Threshing and Baling

5:30 p.m. — Celebrity Tractor Games

6 p.m. — Tractor Games For Kids and Adults

Saturday, Aug. 10

8-11 a.m. — Garden Tractor Pull

8 a.m.-noon — Kids’ Tractor Driving

8 a.m.-noon — Field Demonstrations

9 a.m.- 7 p.m. — Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors

9 a.m. — Auction

9-11 a.m. — Horse Farming

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Petting Zoo hosted by Altamont FFA

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Tour of Altamont Shuttle

10 a.m. — Threshing and Baling

10:15 a.m. — Corn Shredding Demo

Noon — Power Parade, Braggin’ Rights Tractor Pull following parade

1-7 p.m. — Bluegrass music

2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

4 p.m. — Threshing and Baling

7 p.m. — Draft Horse Pull

Sunday Aug. 11

8 a.m. — Worship Service

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Car Show, Farm Toy Show, Craft Show and Flea Market, Parts Vendors

Noon — Antique Tractor Pull

Gate and show fees are $6 for adults, $12 for a weekend pass. Those age 12 and younger are free with paid adult.

Camping is available on the grounds for $25 per night. Primitive camping is $15 per night.

People with golf carts and four-wheelers must register the vehicle at the office. Golf carts are available for rent.

For more information visit millroadthresherman.org or visit their Facebook page: Mill Road Thresherman’s Association.

