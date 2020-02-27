Mardi Gras Gala to benefit Humane Society

The Effingham County Humane Society will have its annual Mardi Gras Gala Saturday, March 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
The night will start with music by LoveSeat (Bill & J.J. Passalacqua). Social Hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres by Firefly Grill.
Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with some new items on this year’s menu. Make sure you save room for the homemade New Orleans desserts from the kitchens of ECHS volunteers.
Many wonderful and unique items will be available to bid on in silent auctions and there will be a live auction running throughout the evening. Also for sale will be 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets for a one-week stay in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The drawing will be held at the end of the evening. You need not be present to win.
The Effingham County Humane Society is a not-for-profit shelter that provides care for animals that have been surrendered or abandoned until they can find their forever homes. Proceeds from the Mardi Gras Gala are used for medical treatment costs and operating costs. This is a huge fundraiser in which the proceeds will help many furry friends in need. Come join us for a purrfectly awesome tail-wagging evening.
For further information or dinner tickets contact Leslie Niebrugge at 217-663-0029 or Shirley McEvers at 217-994-2799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.