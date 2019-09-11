Local artist's work on display at library

The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is showcasing the artwork of local artist Dinah Nuelle. Dinah’s work will be available for viewing in the Art Gallery until Sep. 29.
Dinah’s mother was instrumental in her daughter’s mosaic creations. Dinah’s mother was in her late 20s when she took up the hobby of stained glass. Eventually, she tired of doing stained glass and gave Dinah some of her stained-glass scraps thinking that Dinah would do something with them.
“I've always been an artist and creating something all my life. When she gave me this glass, this started my glass artistry.” Dinah explained.
Dinah is self-taught and most of her pieces are commissioned.
Dinah believes that art is therapy and that art is good for the soul.
“I believe that our God who created us in his image also created us to create. So, I love bringing out the creativity in people. Art heals, teaches, builds and consoles us. And so much more,” she said.
For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director at 217-342-2464 or johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.
