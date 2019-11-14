The Lake Land College Community Choir will present a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Lake Land College Theater.
Musical selections from the Broadway musical “The Pajama Game “will open the concert with a blast of “Steam Heat!” The choir will sing an updated arrangement of the “Ukrainian Bell Carol” and a setting of “Patapan” with piano four-hands accompaniment, as well as a breathtaking piece combining “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night.” Traditional carols such as “Good King Wenceslas” and “Bring a Torch, Jeannette Isabella” will round out the program. A trumpet and drum combo with Amanda Moloney, of Vandalia, and Alek Mann, of Mattoon, will join the choir for jazzy settings of “We Three Kings” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High.” The concert will close with “Glow,” written and made famous by Paris, Illinois, native Brett Eldredge.
A reception will follow in the dining area at the college.
Under the direction of Nancy Caldwell, music instructor, the Community Choir is a choir of mixed voices, including students from the college as well as members of surrounding communities, such as Mattoon, Charleston, Effingham, Neoga, Arthur, Sigel and Lovington. Randy Imig of St. Elmo accompanies the choir. The Community Choir was formed in January of 1998 and performs two concerts annually.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information about the holiday concert and the Lake Land College Community Choir, contact Caldwell at 217-234-5464 or ncaldwel@lakelandcollege.edu<mailto:ncaldwel@lakelandcollege.edu>.
