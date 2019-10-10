The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is showcasing the artwork of local artist Anna Griffith.
Griffith’s work will be on display until Nov. 1.
Anna Griffith has been drawn to art and its many forms from a young age.
“Growing up, our hall closet was bursting at the seams with art and craft supplies. I was always digging around in there, dragging things out and making a mess. A lot of times my mom was right there beside me.”
In school, Anna took as many art classes as she could. Eventually, Anna studied art at Lake Land College, where she was allowed to experiment with different mediums, including drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture and printmaking.
“I’m a very hands-on person. Creating has always made me happy because I get to work with something physically as well as mentally,” said Griffith.
For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, assistant director, at 217-342-2464 or johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.
