The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is showcasing the artwork of local artist Liz Jackson. Jackson’s work will be on display until Jan. 31.
The Effingham native has always been drawn to art.
As a child, she found herself filling sketchbooks or buying cheap paints to use on any paper she could find.
A mostly self-taught artist, Jackson finds inspiration in the beauty of nature and the moon.
Most recently, Jackson has begun to create primarily digital art. She enjoys the opportunity to share art online and the ease of being able to experiment with her art in a clean and efficient way.
“Digital art only requires a couple of tools and imagination — and even better — it’s available anytime and anywhere I might be,” said Jackson.
