Interactive movie
Everyone is welcome to attend an interactive movie showing of the holiday classic “Elf” Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room.
Create a new holiday tradition for your family or friends. During the movie, attendees will enjoy dancing, having a snowball fight, and reciting the code of elves.
Registration is required. Register online or call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
Star Wars
Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to attend a Star Wars Teen After Hours Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room.
In anticipation of the new Star Wars movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” join us for Star Wars-themed snacks, games, perler beads projects and more. Attendees will be entered in a drawing for a pair of tickets to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.
