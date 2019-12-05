Ladies Aid to host Christmas Walk

On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Ladies Aid at St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church, 14026 N. 500th St., Altamont, will continue the congregation’s 150th anniversary celebration with a Christmas Walk.
The Christmas Walk includes the church plus homes of four families who are descendants of the church’s founding fathers. The $10 ticket will go toward the renovation of the 1954 stained-glass windows. Tickets are available in advance at the Altamont Library or at each location the day of the event. For information, phone 618-367-1585.
This spring the church was redecorated with new pews, flooring and wall decor. The focus of the church Christmas decorations is a 12-foot tree decorated with Chrismons handmade by members of the rural church. In the Parish Hall, the Ladies Aid will have Christmas cookies and crafts for sale. The Lutheran Youth will be selling beverages, with proceeds going to purchase a new outdoor Nativity scene for the church lawn.
“Simply Christmas” is the theme for the home of Mike and Anita Ziegler. They display Christmas and winter décor in simple settings with simple ideas.
Doug and Elaine Kopplin’s theme is a “Family-Focused Christmas”. One of their trees is decorated with ornaments given to Elaine by her students. Cookie cutters decorate another tree.
Larry Wachtel decorates his home inside and out with “Christmas Lights”. The 4-foot snowman is making its 50th appearance at the Wachtel home. One of Larry’s Electric Candelabras first appeared in his parents’ home in 1951. One Nativity set dates to the 1950s with figurines purchased at the dime store in Effingham.
Linda Schmidt lives in the 1962 home built by her father-in-law, the grandson of a church founding father. The Schmidt theme, “Christmas Around the World,” includes ornaments and decorations Linda and Don collected on their travels plus trees, angels and Santas.
