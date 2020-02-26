Jeannie Seely coming to EPC

Join Country music legend, “Miss Country Soul,” Jeannie Seely at the Effingham Performance Center in Effingham Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m.
The Jeannie Seely Show will feature Tim Atwood (Fan Favorite by the Genuine Country Music Association and Musician of the Year by both the Reunion of Professional Entertainers and the Academy of Western Artists), Kenny Sears (Time Jumpers) and Danny Davis, along with her "Simply the Best" Band.
Seely has achieved chart topping songs as a solo artist, as a duet partner, and as a songwriter. From her 1966 Top 10 Billboard album “The Seely Style” to her most recent self–produced album, “Written In Song,” a CD project with 14 tracks all co-written or self-penned by Seely and recorded by Country Music Hall of Famers and Country music legends. Seely is a weekly on-air host on SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, where she shares personal memories and fun stories about the songs she spins. In 2018, Seely was honored to receive recognition and a star on the famed Music City Walk of Fame and recognized for ranking No. 2 in Billboard’s Top TV Songs Chart for January 2018 for her song “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand),” written in 1964 and recorded by Irma Thomas. Jeannie Seely was recently honored by Lincoln Memorial University during its fall commencement exercises in Tex Turner Arena, where she received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.
Seely’s biggest dream came true when she was inducted as a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, becoming the first Pennsylvania native to do so. Known for her quick wit and humor, she documented some of her “sayings” in her book, "Pieces of a Puzzled Mind," which is a unique collection of witticisms.
Seely has also starred in several major stage productions. In his 2003 book “Finding Her Voice: Women in Country Music,” music critic Robert K. Oermann wrote, “With her chin-out, tough/tender, heart-of-gold manner, Jeannie Seely remains one of country’s most completely modern female personalities,” and that statement still holds true. Keep up with all things Jeannie Seely at www.jeannieseely.com.
Visit the-epc.org for tickets.
