Eastern Illinois University's Theatre Department will present Katori Hall's "The Mountaintop" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20. "The Mountaintop" is being directed by special guest director April A. Jones. The performance will take place in the Black Box Theatre in the Doudna Fine Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased now but seating is limited.
"The Mountaintop" explores the nuances, flaws and humanity of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In this fictional recount of the night before King's assassination, Hall uses grit, mysticism and magic to give viewers a peek into the turmoil and cost of his life. Audiences will view him wrestling with life and fate. The audience will see the price of being called for a greater purpose while dealing with the grief, pain and fear that results from the sacrifice and commitment. EIU Theatre major Robert Newman will perform in the role of the late civil rights icon.
Jones received her MFA in Theatre from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a member of Actor's Equity Association. Her acting credits on stage include "Father Comes Home From the Wars", "Good People", "Charlotte's Web" and "Once in a Wifetime". Jones' film and television credits include "Having Our Say" with Audra McDonald and "Law and Order." Her commercial/voice-over credits include Time Warner Cable, Kmart, McDonald's, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Bausch & Lomb.
Jones' directing credits include "In the Red and Brown Water" with Theatre VCU, "The Bluest Eyes" for the Barksdale Theatre, "The Mountaintop" and "Fuddy Meers" for Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, "Boundless Grace" and "Junglebook" for Children's Theatre of Charlotte. As a playwright, Jones has had three of her plays produced, "Tellin' Tales", "Negras Eros", and "T'was the Night Before...".
Tickets for the "The Mountaintop" are $15 for the general public, $13 for seniors (62+), $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the fine arts center. To arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact Doudna Fine Arts Patron Services at 217-581-3110 or doudnatix@eiu.edu.
