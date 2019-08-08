On Aug. 23 In His Hands Orphans Outreach is hosting a Trivia Night at The Carriage House Event Center in Altamont from 6-9 p.m.
The event will include a night of trivia, a meal and a silent auction. To sign up your team, contact Tiffany Daniel at Tiffany@InHisHandsOrphans.org. All proceeds earned from the trivia night and silent auction will go to fund operations of In His Hands Orphans Outreach.
In His Hands Orphans Outreach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides orphan and adoption awareness, adoption grants, helps orphans left behind, and helps women in crisis pregnancies. The organization helps children in the U.S. foster system and cares for children around the world.
The organization currently has 39 children in its care. It also has an orphan prevention program that helps keep families together.
In His Hands Orphans Outreach is planning a vocational center for those ages 18 and older to receive job skills so they will be equipped to make a living. This program will be open to the organization's orphans who graduate from high school, as well as those in the community.
In addition to helping children in foster care find foster parents, the outreach also helps women in crisis pregnancies. It is planning to purchase a home for women who need a place to stay, help them through their pregnancies, and help them to get jobs so they can get back on their feet.
In Myanmar, the orphan outreach is supporting orphans and their caretakers by purchasing a piece of land where orphan homes will be built so that more children can have a place to live. These homes will provide a place for the children to receive food, shelter and an education.
Visit the outreach's website to learn more at www.InHisHandsOrphans.org.
