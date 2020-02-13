In His Hands Orphans Outreach will have its sixth annual orphan benefit Friday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Christ’s Church in Effingham.
The evening will include dinner, entertainment, and testimonies.
Through contributions, In His Hands has been able to meet the needs of orphans worldwide and to actively help many children come home to forever families. Financial support has made it possible to care for 39 orphans at In His Hands Haiti, providing three meals a day, a quality education, and loving house parents. In addition, 63 struggling Haitians were employed or able to have a small business through micro-finance loans.
In Myanmar, In His Hands donors provided care for orphans at two different orphan homes, caring for a total of 41 children. Donors also provided for 11 orphans in the Philippines at the orphan home In His Hands was asked to take over. In the United States, donations helped women in crisis pregnancies and children in foster care and helped families to bring their children home through resources and adoption grants.
The orphan benefits are major fundraisers for In His Hands and allow the organization to continue to serve parentless children in the United States and abroad.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the evening’s events will begin promptly at 6:30.
Various levels of event sponsorship are available for businesses, churches or individuals. Free tickets are available for adults to attend this event and seats can be reserved by emailing Michelle@InHisHands.org or by calling 217-381-6006. You may also visit www.InHisHands.org for more information.
