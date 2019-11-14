The Effingham County Humane Society invites you to its 11th annual Holiday Open House/Pictures with Santa event Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is located in the Old Funkhouser School Building at 12073 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham.
Professional photographer Chet Piotrowski Jr. will be available to take pictures of your family and pets. There is a sitting fee of a $20 donation for this. You can download your photos from the Pixieset website. There also will be tours of the shelter and refreshments to enjoy.
The Effingham County Humane Society is also having a “Black Friday Special” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, during regular open hours.
All black and black and white cats and kittens will have a special $40 adoption fee.
There will be a $50 reduction in the adoption fee of all adult dogs. This does not apply to animals that already have a reduced adoption fee listed.
