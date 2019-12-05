Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Breakaway — Dec. 6, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Superbad — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Christmas in Stew-ville — Sunday, Dec. 8, Stewardson Community Building, Pictures with Santa, 4:30-6 p.m., free make-and-take children’s craft, donations for park fund appreciated; soup supper, 4:30-7 p.m., freewill donation, drop-off for kids in foster care in central Illinois, hygiene products and other items, such as diapers, pull-ups and bottles needed
• Benny and the Amigos — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Effingham VFW, open to public
• FACE auditions — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 12, Hendelmeyer Park District Stage, Effingham. Three males and five females ages 18-70 will be cast for the play “Drinking Habits.” Rehearsals begin Jan. 13 and will continue at 6:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the same location.
• Maximum Forte Christmas Concert — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Life Center, 507 E. Main St., Toledo, donations accepted, dessert and beverages available, a Capella contemporary ensemble from Charleston. They were quarter finalists in the Midwest with the International Competition for High School A Cappella. They have also performed in New Orleans and New York City..
• KYLNTYME — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• The Casuals — Dec. 13, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Dec. 13, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Just Country —7-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Pingalings — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Backroad Country — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Andy Rueter — Dec. 20, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Jane Doe — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• The Wanderers — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Scott Wattles Christmas Show with special guests Firebox and Dakota Danielle — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Effingham Performance Center
• Taylor Steele — Dec. 27, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• Benny and the Amigos — 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, doors open at 6 p.m., potluck starts 6:30, $10 per person, paper products provided
• Soul Riot — 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Dec. 31, Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham
• Breakaway — Dec. 31, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• New Year’s Eve Party with Visions & Vibrations — Tuesday, Dec. 31, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 13 and April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
