• Taylor Steele & Love Preachers — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Jane Doe — Dance, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 29, Greenup American Legion
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Danny’s Qik Sak, Effingham
• Freakness — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Leap Year Trivia Night — Saturday, Feb. 29, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., tickets $10 per person to enter. Teams are 8 to 10 people. Cash prize will be awarded. Food and snacks for sale, 50/50 raffle and Heads or Tails Game will be at this fundraising event for the United Way of Effingham County. To sign up a team, call or text Madonna Broeker at 217-663-6878 or at HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness at 217-347-1243. RSVPs are preferred but tickets are available at the door.
• Backroad Boogie — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Cody Bumgardner — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham
• Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show — 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1, featuring Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and Panther Creek Band with guest Johnathon Len from Energy, Illinois, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove. For more information visit gymbobs.com or call 618-665-3956.
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6-9 p.m. March 7, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, March 7, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Sounds of Swing Dinner and Dance — Saturday, March 7, St. Thomas Parish Center, 306 W. Jourdan St., Newton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meal served at 6 p.m., band begins playing at 7. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations must be made by March 2 by calling St. Thomas School at 618-783-3517. All proceeds go to the St. Thomas School Music Program.
• FACE presents "Drinking Habits" — Accusations, mistaken identities and romance run wild in this laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns have been secretly making boot-leg wine to save The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent. Paul and Sally, undercover reporters, are hot on their trail. Theater-only shows are 7:30-9 p.m. March 12, 7 p.m. March 13, 7-9 p.m. March 19; Dinner Theater shows, 6-9 p.m. March 14 and 20. For tickets visit effinghamface.com or call 217-994-3062. Seats are general admission.
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Friday, March 13; and Friday, April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 14, Newton VFW
• Landon Dodd from Heart of Texas Records with Dennis Stroughmatt and Band — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Effingham VFW, $15 cover charge
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 20, Neoga Legion
• CASA Bartenders Challenge — 1-8 p.m. March 21 with DJ; Visions & Vibrations starting at 8:30 p.m., The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8:30-11:30 p.m. March 28, Danny’s Qik Sak, Effingham
• Dicky James Blues Band — 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, April 3, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Soul Riot — 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 4, Effing Brew, Effingham
• Identity Crisis — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 11, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. April 17, Neoga Legion
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m. April 18, Effingham VFW
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 18, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/ Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
