Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Friday, July 19, Effingham Event Center Outdoor Patio
• Champaign Fixx Outdoor Party — 6-10 p.m., Friday, July 19, Orchard Inn, Effingham.
• Soul Riot and The Experienced — 8 p.m.-midnight, July 19, The Stage at Lake Sara
• Outdoor Party Bags Tournament — 2-8 p.m., Saturday, July 20
• Freestyle Acoustic — 3-7 p.m. July 20, outside Dozers Pub, Montrose
• 16th Annual Senior Citizens Prom — 5-8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, doors open at 4:30 p.m., prom starts at 5 p.m., East Main Multiplex, 101 E. Main St., Casey, catered meal, Battle Creek Band to perform, $12 for advanced tickets, $13 at door, for tickets call Heartland Nursing, 217-932-4081; Casey Senior Center, 217-932-5100; Casey Health Care Center, 217-932-5217; Villas of Holly Brook, 217-826-5600.
• Benny & the Amigos — 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 21, Mason Civic Center, Mason, $5 cover charge, food served starting at 3 p.m., freewill donation
• Terry and Debra Luna — Multi-award-winning country gospel artists, 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21, Christ Fellowship, 808 Walnut Ave., Neoga. Admission is free. http://thelunasonline.com. For more info, call 618-367-5072.
• Matt Poss Band — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, outside, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Fearless Freap — 3-7 p.m. July 27, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and Panther Creek Band with guest Eddie Watson — 1 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 1950s and '60s music; Watson appeared on Grand Ole Opry with Billy Joe Royal, Eddie Raven and Ronnie McDowell; admission, $7; free ice cream at intermission; Gym Bob's Jamboree Show, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove. For more information visit gymbobs.com or call 618-665-3956.
• Effingham County Chamber Woodstock — Friday, Aug. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Happy Hour, 6:30-10 p.m. Reverse Raffle, Effingham Event Center, tickets $100 each includes one raffle entry, chef's tastings and select drinks for two, entertainment and 1-in-10 chance to win, prize for best-dressed hippie, $5,000 grand prize, only 250 tickets will be sold, open to the public
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 3-7 p.m., Aug. 3, Dozers Pub, outside
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Danny's Qik Sak
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 4:30-8 p.m., Aug. 18, Kenter's Tavern, outside
• Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 23, Effingham Event Center Patio
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 24, Effingham VFW
• Mustang Sally — 7-10 p.m., Aug. 30, The Jennings Labor Day Party
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser's Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
