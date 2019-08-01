Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Effingham County Chamber Woodstock — Friday, Aug. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Happy Hour, 6:30-10 p.m. Reverse Raffle, Effingham Event Center, tickets $100 each includes one raffle entry, chef's tastings and select drinks for two, entertainment and 1-in-10 chance to win, prize for best-dressed hippie, $5,000 grand prize, only 250 tickets will be sold, open to the public
• Aquafest — Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, Dam West Beach. Children and adults of all ages are welcome to attend. There will be no fee for using the beach and facilities the entire day. Activities include water safety carnival games, sand sculpture contest, inflatable water slide, and an appearance from Bobber the Water Safety Dog. All activities will be carnival and circus themed. For additional information, visit Aquafest facebook page: @LakeShelbyvilleUSACE or call Lake Shelbyville
• Rob and the Rebels — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 3-7 p.m., Aug. 3, Dozers Pub, outside
• Effingham Sunset Community Celebration — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library parking lot, 200 N. Third St., Effingham. Meet local law enforcement, telecommunicators, firefighters, EMS, military and more. Food, drinks, prizes and games will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
• KYLNTYME — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Just Country — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Danny's Qik Sak
• BACKROAD COUNTRY — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 16, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 4:30-8 p.m., Aug. 18, Kenter's Tavern, outside
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 23, Effingham Event Center Patio
• The Wanderers — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 24, Effingham VFW
• Benny and the Amigos — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Mustang Sally — 7-10 p.m., Aug. 30, The Jennings Labor Day Party
• Just Country — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser's Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
