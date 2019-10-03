Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Corn Maze with Scavenger Hunt — Oct. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 3-10 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Sundays, Friday and Saturday nights flashlight, admission $5 for ages 6 and older, large family discounts, concessions available; free kiddie tractor pull, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., registration begins at 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3 miles north of Dieterich or 3 1/2 miles south of Montrose along the blacktop, St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival on Facebook, contact Valerie Engelbart at 217-821-7148 or Dennis Blievernicht at 217-322-7988
• Whiskey Bend — 7-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Nite at the Museum — 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, tours, scavenger hunt with prizes, Crawford County Illinois Historical Society Museum, 408 S. Cross St., Robinson, free admission, freewill donations will be accepted; museum also open for tours and sales of duplicate items, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; family history seminar, 1-3 p.m.; tours, 3-7 p.m.; tours and sales Oct. 5, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
• Fairly Odd Duo — 9 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 5, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Fireman’s Bash and Raffle — Saturday, Oct. 5, Montrose Fire Station; pork chop supper with tea, lemonade, coffee, BYOB, 6 p.m., donations accepted; Randy Kemme and Thunder Road, 8-11 p.m.; raffle drawing after meal, grand prize, customized club car gas-powered golf cart or $4,000 cash; second prize, $1,000 cash; third prize, $500, ticket $20, may be purchased from any Montrose fireman, proceeds go toward equipment
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Oct. 5, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Gym Bob’s Jamboree with guest Kyle Hughery — 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove, gymbobs.com or mikeporter.com for more info
• Beer Pong Duos Tournament — Sign-up 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Effing Brew House Lounge
• Josh Koester — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 11, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Jane Doe — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Angela French — 9 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 12, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Beer Pong Duos Tournament — Sing-up 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, Effing Brew House Lounge
• Jake Holt — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 18, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Black Eyed Buscheme — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 18, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Uncle Bill and the Playboys — Dance, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 19, $5 cover charge, ham and bean dinner, 4-7 p.m., freewill donation, Mason Civic Center
• Toys for Kids — Saturday, Oct. 19, The Hill, fundraiser, pulled pork sandwiches featuring a variety of barbecue sauces served 1-8 p.m. (or until it runs out); Wes Hagan will sing from 1 to 4 p.m., Fairly Odd Duo, 5-8 p.m., and Dark Bend Syndrome, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Freewill donations will benefit Jasper County Toys for Kids project in association with Jasper County HCE (Home and County Education), which provides Christmas gifts to children ages newborn to 13 who qualify. The Hill is located 2 miles south and 1 1/2 miles east of Ste. Marie at 20006 East 400th Ave., Willow Hill.
• Dakota Danielle — Oct. 19, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Breakaway — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Fall 2019 Effingham Coin, Currency and Stamp Show — Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thelma Keller Convention Center, 1202 N. Keller Dr., Effingham, free admission, dealers from Illinois, Indiana and Missouri; tables available for those who wish to set up, contact Doran of Illinois, 217-663-0276 or doranillinois@yahoo.com
• Beer Pong Duos Semifinals — 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Comedian Skylar Rogers — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 25, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Comedy Night — Saturday, Oct. 26, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, follow on facebook
• Magic Show with Harvey Waddelow — 6-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, with refreshments following the show, First Christian Church, Effingham
• Halloween Party with Klincher — Starts 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Beer Pong Duos Finals — 8-11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Nov. 2, food available starting 4 p.m., Mason Civic Center
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Nov. 2, Effingham VFW, $5 cover charge
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — Opening for Texas recording stars Derrall and Mona McCall, Nov. 16, 7:30-11:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Greenup, $15 cover charge, dancing, open bar
• Benny & the Amigos — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 20, $5 cover charge, food served starting 3 p.m. for freewill donation, Mason Civic Center
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.