• Visions and Vibrations DJ — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, Orchard Inn
• The Casuals — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, featuring Shawn Dawson and Lauren Harris, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham
• Soup Supper and Dance — 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, Mason Civic Center. Menu will include vegetable beef, sauerkraut, broccoli cheese soups, toasted cheese sandwiches and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will be accepted. Benny & the Amigos will perform 4-7 p.m., $5 cover charge
• Euchre Tournament — Sunday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Holy Cross Parish Center, Wendelin, popcorn and soda/water available, $3 per player admission, cash prizes for first, second and third place.
• Dart Tournament — 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, Orchard Inn
• Cory Evitts — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, Orchard Inn
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Danny’s Qik Sak, Effingham
• Dirt Road Revival — 9 p.m.-midnight, Jan. 25, Greenup American Legion, no cover charge
• Todd Hazelrigg — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• The Sounds of DJ Jackson — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Orchard Inn
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4.
• Josh Holland — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Russ Howard — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Dakota Danielle — 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Friday, Feb. 7; Friday, March 13; and Friday, April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Dueling Pianos — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, Dieterich, Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. A ticket is $50 and includes a catered meal and entertainment. A $10 discount will be applied for each ticket purchased before Jan. 25. Event includes 50/50 drawing, wine/liquor pull, beer and wine sales and Queen of Hearts drawing. Contact Dieterich IL Sportsbackers on Facebook or call Michelle Kuhl at 217-663-0300 for tickets or questions.
• Jose and the Handsome SBs — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Mitch Faulkner — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road featuring Dennis Stroughmatt on fiddle — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Effingham VFW, $10 cover charge
• Fearless Freap — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb.15, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Josh Koester — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Bill Poss — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Backroad Boogie — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Cody Bumgardner — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Sounds of Swing Dinner and Dance — Saturday, March 7, St. Thomas Parish Center, 306 W. Jourdan St., Newton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meal served at 6 p.m., band begins playing at 7. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations must be made by March 2 by calling St. Thomas School at 618-783-3517. All proceeds go to the St. Thomas School Music Program.
• Landon Dodd from Heart of Texas Records with Dennis Stroughmatt and Band — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Effingham VFW, $15 cover charge
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/ Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
