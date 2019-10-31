Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Ben Nation and Dylan Wolf — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• 38th Annual Perry Biggs Memorial Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show — Saturday, Nov. 2, Civic Center, Patoka. Opening the show at 5 p.m. will be country singer Brenda Cook of Sullivan, Missouri, followed by the Worthington Family Bluegrass band. The Worthington Family is a family of 10 musicians playing bluegrass-gospel music. The fiddlers contest begins at 6:30. Fiddle players will be competing for prize money and trophies. Also performing will be Lane Mayfield of Vandalia, along with National “Open” Fiddle Champion George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass. A Cajun music set will also be performed. Full dinners, sandwiches and desserts are served all evening. Admission is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children. For more information, please call 618-632-1384.
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Nov. 2, food available starting 4 p.m., Mason Civic Center
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Nov. 2, Effingham VFW, $5 cover charge
• Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and Panther Creek Band with guest Micahlan Boney — Sunday, Nov. 3, 1950s and ‘60s music, Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove. For more information visit gymbobs.com or call 618-665-3956.
• Teutopolis Monastery Museum — Museum will be closed Nov. 3 due to renovations to the entrance and first floor, for questions call 217-857-6404 ext. 236, leave short message, name and phone number where you can be reached and your call will be returned.
• Christmas Auction — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Strasburg Community Center. The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the Strasburg Liberty Post 289 American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post Prom Activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs. Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available. For questions, contact Burl Edwards, 217-783-2348.
• Goeckner Worldwide — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Dart Tournament — Sunday, Nov. 10, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Switchback — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — Opening for Texas recording stars Derrall and Mona McCall, Nov. 16, 7:30-11:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Greenup, $15 cover charge, dancing, open bar
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Herman Perry Gold Nuggets Band — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23, Effingham VFW
• Ben Nation Band — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
