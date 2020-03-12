Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• FACE presents “Drinking Habits” — Accusations, mistaken identities and romance run wild in this laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns have been secretly making boot-leg wine to save The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent. Paul and Sally, undercover reporters, are hot on their trail. Theater-only shows are 7:30-9 p.m. March 12, 7 p.m. March 13, 7-9 p.m. March 19; Dinner Theater shows, 6-9 p.m. March 14 and 20. For tickets visit effinghamface.com or call 217-994-3062. Seats are general admission.
• Dakota Danielle — 7:30-10:30 p.m., March 13, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Friday, March 13; and Friday, April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 14, Newton VFW
• Landon Dodd from Heart of Texas Records with Dennis Stroughmatt and Band — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Effingham VFW, $15 cover charge
• Benny & the Amigos — 4-7 p.m., March 15, Mason Civic Center, $5 cover charge, food served starting at 3 p.m., freewill donation
• St. Patrick's Day Celebration — 5:30 p.m., March 17, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Garrett Burris — 7:30-10:30 p.m., March 20, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 20, Neoga Legion
• Donkey Basketball — 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Dieterich High School gym, includes donkey rides for kids, 50/50 raffle. Presale ticket prices are $10 adults, $8 students, children age 6 and under are free. Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and students. Children age 6 and under free. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Dieterich school offices or from any Sportsbackers board member. For questions, contact Dieterich High School office at 217-925-5247 or Michelle Kuhl 217-663-0300.
• CASA Bartenders Challenge — 1-8 p.m. March 21 with DJ; Visions & Vibrations starting at 8:30 p.m., The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Card Party (Pinochle and Pitch) — 6-9 p.m., Sunday, March 22, Sacred Heart Parish Center, prizes, 50/50 drawing, refreshments, $5 admission
• Dani Flowers with band — 7:30-10:30 p.m., March 27, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• X-Krush — 9 p.m.-midnight, March 28, Greenup American Legion, $5 cover
• Wendelin Wine Tasting — 6-10:30 p.m., March 28, Holy Cross Parish Center, Wendelin. Wineries include Berryville Vineyards, Castle Finn Vineyard & Winery, Homestead Vineyards, Irene’s Vineyard, Vahling Vineyards & Winery. Wineries will serve until 9 p.m., live music by Corey Evitts. Admission, $10, includes glass/tastings/appetizers. Domestic beer will be available for purchase. No admittance to anyone under 21.
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8:30-11:30 p.m. March 28, Danny’s Qik Sak, Effingham
• Dicky James Blues Band — 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, April 3, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Soul Riot — 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 4, Effing Brew, Effingham
• Identity Crisis — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 11, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Raff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. April 17, Neoga Legion
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m. April 18, Effingham VFW
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 18, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/ Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
