• Restless Heart — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Windsor Harvest Picnic
• WEIU Kids Day — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17, Eastern Illinois University Buzzard Hall, 1920th Ninth St., Charleston; arts, crafts and interactive activities plus bicycle giveaway. Meet Clifford the Big Red Dog and Nature Cat.
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Jane Doe — 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 4:30-8 p.m., Aug. 18, Kenter's Tavern, outside
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Outdoor Party featuring Contagious — 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 23, Effingham Event Center Patio
• 20th Annual Sheriff's Posse Ride — Aug. 24, registration 8-9:30 a.m., leaves at 10 a.m., rain or shine starts at Legacy Harley-Davidson, Effingham, and ends at Ballard Nature Center, Altamont; $15 per rider/driver, $10 for passengers, meal with registration fee; 50/50 drawing, event shirts, gun raffle, proceeds benefit Ballard Nature Center in memory of Tom Bales; contact Chairwoman Cheryl Brian at 217-663-2098 or email sportylady05@gmail.com, visit effinghamcountysheriffsposseride on Facebook for updates.
• The Wanderers — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 24, Effingham VFW
• Benny and the Amigos — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Mustang Sally — 7-10 p.m., Aug. 30, The Jennings Labor Day Party
• JoJo Jeep Run — Ending at Orchard Inn, Effingham, at 5 p.m. with DJ Visions and Vibrations 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
• Just Country — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Ste. Marie Pre-Labor Day Picnic — Sunday, Sept. 1, deep-fried chicken and pork loin dinners will be served 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church; adults, $9 and children 10 and younger, $4. Other attractions include Big Ticket Raffle with $1,000 grand prize, quilt raffle, country store/crafts, white elephant stand, bingo, gift basket raffle, cake pull, beer garden, food stand with pork burgers, bratwurst, ice cream pop and kids games. Live music will start at 3 p.m.
• Corey Evitts — Thursday, Sept. 5, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Derrick McWhorter Big Butt Cookoff — All day Saturday, Sept. 7, Orchard Inn parking lot, Effingham
• Superbad — 6-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, outside Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet — Friday, Sept. 27, games, raffles, social hour, 5 p.m.; two-meat buffet, 6 p.m.; single ticket, $35; spouse $15; child 15 and younger, $10, ticket order deadline Sept. 20. Proceeds benefit local conservation and youth project. For tickets or info, contact Janice Wernsing at 217-821-8801, Amanda Weishaar at 217-663-3142, Tim Monroe at 217-273-6108, or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.
• Champagne Fix — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, outside party, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Witches Ball — Friday, Oct. 4, United Way fundraiser, Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham, featuring dinner, silent and live auctions, music and costume contest. Ticket is $60. Companies will again have the opportunity to sponsor various features at the event. Sponsorship features include hors d’oeuvres, champagne fountain, signature witches brew, fruit fondue, portion of dinner (appetizer), dessert, chocolate covered strawberries or champagne for auction overbids. Sponsorships will be available on a first-come basis. Sponsors will be recognized at the event. Businesses or individuals interested in donating items for the auction, purchasing sponsorship or tickets, may contact Linda Hemmen at 217-342-3824 or Patty Greene at 217-347-5115.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser's Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
