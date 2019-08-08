Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Soul Riot — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Beer Nuts Band — 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, Dozers Pub, Montrose.
• Just Country — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Danny's Qik Sak
• BACKROAD COUNTRY — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 16, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Jane Doe — 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 4:30-8 p.m., Aug. 18, Kenter's Tavern, outside
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Outdoor Party featuring Contagious — 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 23, Effingham Event Center Patio
• 20th Annual Sheriff's Posse Ride — Aug. 24, registration 8-9:30 a.m., leaves at 10 a.m., rain or shine starts at Legacy Harley-Davidson, Effingham, and ends at Ballard Nature Center, Altamont; $15 per rider/driver, $10 for passengers, meal with registration fee; 50/50 drawing, event shirts, gun raffle, proceeds benefit Ballard Nature Center in memory of Tom Bales; contact Chairwoman Cheryl Brian at 217-663-2098 or email sportylady05@gmail.com, visit effinghamcountysheriffsposseride on Facebook for updates.
• The Wanderers — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Randy Kemme & Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Aug. 24, Effingham VFW
• Benny and the Amigos — 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Mustang Sally — 7-10 p.m., Aug. 30, The Jennings Labor Day Party
• JoJo Jeep Run — Ending at Orchard Inn, Effingham, at 5 p.m. with DJ Visions and Vibrations 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
• Just Country — 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana. Admission, $7. For more information, call or text Jodie 618-283-1314 or join them on Facebook. No alcohol allowed.
• Corey Evitts — Thursday, Sept. 5, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Derrick McWhorter Big Butt Cookoff — All day Saturday, Sept. 7, Orchard Inn parking lot, Effingham
• Superbad — 6-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, outside Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Champagne Fix — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, outside party, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser's Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
