Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Corn Maze with Scavenger Hunt — Oct. 18, 19, 20, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 3-10 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Sundays, Friday and Saturday nights flashlight, admission $5 for ages 6 and older, large family discounts, concessions available; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3 miles north of Dieterich or 3 1/2 miles south of Montrose along the blacktop, St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival on Facebook, contact Valerie Engelbart at 217-821-7148 or Dennis Blievernicht at 217-322-7988
• Micahlan Boney — 7:30-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham
• Jake Holt — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 18, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Black Eyed Buscheme — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 18, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Dakota Danielle — 6-10 p.m., Oct. 19, Dozers Pub, no cover
• Uncle Bill and the Playboys — Dance, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 19, $5 cover charge, ham and bean dinner, 4-7 p.m., freewill donation, Mason Civic Center
• Toys for Kids — Saturday, Oct. 19, The Hill, fundraiser, pulled pork sandwiches featuring a variety of barbecue sauces served 1-8 p.m. (or until it runs out); Wes Hagan will sing from 1 to 4 p.m., Fairly Odd Duo, 5-8 p.m., and Dark Bend Syndrome, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Freewill donations will benefit Jasper County Toys for Kids project in association with Jasper County HCE (Home and County Education), which provides Christmas gifts to children ages newborn to 13 who qualify. The Hill is located 2 miles south and 1 1/2 miles east of Ste. Marie at 20006 East 400th Ave., Willow Hill.
• Dakota Danielle — 6-10 p.m., Oct. 19, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Breakaway — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Benny & the Amigos — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20, $5 cover charge, food served starting 3 p.m. for freewill donation, Mason Civic Center
• Fall 2019 Effingham Coin, Currency and Stamp Show — Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thelma Keller Convention Center, 1202 N. Keller Dr., Effingham, free admission, dealers from Illinois, Indiana and Missouri; tables available for those who wish to set up, contact Doran of Illinois, 217-663-0276 or doranillinois@yahoo.com
• Beer Pong Duos Semifinals — 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Jared Chestnut — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham
• Comedian Skylar Rogers — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 25, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Vince Higgs — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Comedy Night — Saturday, Oct. 26, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, follow on facebook
• Magic Show with Harvey Waddelow — 6-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, with refreshments following the show, First Christian Church, Effingham
• Halloween Party with Klincher — Starts 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Beer Pong Duos Finals — 8-11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Nov. 2, food available starting 4 p.m., Mason Civic Center
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Nov. 2, Effingham VFW, $5 cover charge
• Christmas Auction — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Strasburg Community Center. The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the Strasburg Liberty Post 289 American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post Prom Activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs. Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available. For questions, contact Burl Edwards, 217-783-2348.
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — Opening for Texas recording stars Derrall and Mona McCall, Nov. 16, 7:30-11:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Greenup, $15 cover charge, dancing, open bar
• Herman Perry Gold Nuggets Band — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23, Effingham VFW
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.