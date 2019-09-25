Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Wind Symphony & Concert Band — 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, EIU Dvorak Concert Hall, Charleston; general admission, $6; students, $5
• Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet — Friday, Sept. 27, games, raffles, social hour, 5 p.m.; two-meat buffet, 6 p.m.; single ticket, $35; spouse $15; child 15 and younger, $10, ticket order deadline Sept. 20. Proceeds benefit local conservation and youth project. For tickets or info, contact Janice Wernsing at 217-821-8801, Amanda Weishaar at 217-663-3142, Tim Monroe at 217-273-6108, or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.
• Champagne Fix — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, outside party, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Sooeyfest 2019 — Noon-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Jennings Park, Neoga, free ham and beans noon-3 p.m., kids games, face painting, dunk tank, bags tournament 1-2 p.m., kids tractor pull, Kiss the Pig/Pigtail Contest 5-6 p.m.. beer tent, four-category smoke-off with $500 prize; live music by Brooke Rupel noon-1 p.m., Alyssa Cravens 2-3 p.m., Garrett Biggs 3-4 p.m., Dakota Danielle 4-5 p.m., Allie Keck and Ben Wilson 6-9 pm.
• Maiden Voyage — 3-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Community Carnival — 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, petting zoo, face painting, carnival games bounce houses, crafts, fire truck, storytelling, cookie walk, food, prizes and giveaways, all for free while supplies last, Mason Christian Church, located off Route 37 in Mason.
• Glow Palooza — 6 p.m., Sept. 28, Evergreen Mini-Golf, Effingham, $5 per player, 6 and younger play free; 6:30 p.m. scramble begins, chances to win Walt Disney World Resort vacation and more, presented by Crisis Nursery in partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
• Dismal Creek Band Dance — 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, $5 cover charge, Mason Civic Center, dinner served starting at 3 p.m., freewill donation
• Corn Maze with Scavenger Hunt — Oct. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 3-10 p.m. Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Sundays, Friday and Saturday nights flashlight, admission $5 for ages 6 and older, large family discounts, concessions available; free kiddie tractor pull, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., registration begins at 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3 miles north of Dieterich or 3 1/2 miles south of Montrose along the blacktop, St. Paul Lutheran Corn Maze and Harvest Festival on Facebook, contact Valerie Engelbart at 217-821-7148 or Dennis Blievernicht at 217-322-7988
• Whiskey Bend — 7-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Nite at the Museum — 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, tours, scavenger hunt with prizes, Crawford County Illinois Historical Society Museum, 408 S. Cross St., Robinson, free admission, freewill donations will be accepted; museum also open for tours and sales of duplicate items, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; family history seminar, 1-3 p.m.; tours, 3-7 p.m.; tours and sales Oct. 5, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Oct. 5, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Gym Bob’s Jamboree with guest Kyle Hughery — 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove, gymbobs.com or mikeporter.com for more info
• Jane Doe — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Dakota Danielle — Oct. 19, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Breakaway — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Magic Show with Harvey Waddelow — 6-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, with refreshments following the show, First Christian Church, Effingham.
• Halloween Party with Klincher — Starts 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8-11 p.m. every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
