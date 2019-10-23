Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Halloween Costume Party with Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Costume Contest, 9:17 p.m., Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Jared Chestnut — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham
• Comedian Skylar Rogers — 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday, Oct. 25, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• EIU Homecoming — Saturday, Oct. 26, Rotary Pancake Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Dirty’s Restaurant parking lot; 20th Annual 2.5k Race/Walk, 9 a.m., participants race around Charleston Square; parade, 9:30 a.m., starts on 7th Street and Lincoln Avenue heading north, and will end on Division Street and Grant Ave. heading south toward the stadium; football game, Panthers face Eastern Kentucky University, 2 p.m., O’Brien Field; prior to kickoff, EIU will also host a Homecoming Tailgate, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., O’Brien Field parking lot
• Vince Higgs — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Dozers Pub, Montrose
• Comedy Night — Saturday, Oct. 26, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, follow on facebook
• Magic Show with Harvey Waddelow — 6-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, with refreshments following the show, First Christian Church, Effingham
• Halloween Party with Klincher — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Costume Judging Contest, 10:30 p.m., Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Beer Pong Duos Finals — 8-11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Ben Nation and Dylan Wolf — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Nov. 2, food available starting 4 p.m., Mason Civic Center
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — 8-11 p.m., Nov. 2, Effingham VFW, $5 cover charge
• Teutopolis Monastery Museum — Museum will be closed Nov. 3 due to renovations to the entrance and first floor, for questions call 217-857-6404 ext. 236, leave short message, name and phone number where you can be reached and your call will be returned.
• Christmas Auction — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Strasburg Community Center. The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the Strasburg Liberty Post 289 American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, the Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post Prom Activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks, among other programs. Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, china cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available. For questions, contact Burl Edwards, 217-783-2348.
• Goeckner Worldwide — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Dart Tournament — Sunday, Nov. 10, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Switchback — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road — Opening for Texas recording stars Derrall and Mona McCall, Nov. 16, 7:30-11:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Greenup, $15 cover charge, dancing, open bar
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Herman Perry Gold Nuggets Band — 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23, Effingham VFW
• Ben Nation Band — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
