• Sawyer Bros. Band — 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Neoga American Legion
• Salute to Veterans — noon-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Effingham Performance Center, live music from Backroad Boogie, Josh Holland Band, Soul Riot and Mustang Sally; food and beverage vendors; fireworks display; special VIP area for veterans and their families, proof of service needed to enter VIP area; veteran recognition service at 2:30 p.m.; limited seating available, so bring lawn chairs; free and open to public
• Ted Grunloh — 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Blue Gill Marina, Lake Sara
• Fall Kickoff with Grilling by Doug McCain — 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Mason Civic Center, hosted by Mason Civic Club, donations accepted. Menu will include grilled pork chops and rope sausage, prepared by Doug McCain, and fixings, homemade ice cream, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. Benny and the Amigos will perform 6-9 p.m., $5 cover charge.
• FreedomFest Christian Block Party — 11 a.m. Sept. 21, old Shumway Grade School, 304 Southwest St., Shumway, free event, barbecue cookout, bounce houses, face painting, bowling, bean bag toss, kids train rides, lemon shake-ups; 2 p.m. kicks off food and clothing pantry (bring your own box, cooler) and UMC Gospel Band; 4 p.m., grand prize drawing for porch swing made by Enduring Freedom Ministries (must be present to win)
• Plumb Tuckered Out — 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Sept. 21, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, Chris Talley Trio Band,
• Visions and Vibrations — 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Raff — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, Kenter’s Tavern, Teutopolis
• Darts Tournament (Cricket) — 8-11 p.m., Sept. 24, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Jazz Showcase Concert — 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, EIU Doudna Fine Arts Center Theatre, Charleston, free
• Wind Symphony & Concert Band — 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, EIU Dvorak Concert Hall, Charleston; general admission, $6; students, $5
• Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet — Friday, Sept. 27, games, raffles, social hour, 5 p.m.; two-meat buffet, 6 p.m.; single ticket, $35; spouse $15; child 15 and younger, $10, ticket order deadline Sept. 20. Proceeds benefit local conservation and youth project. For tickets or info, contact Janice Wernsing at 217-821-8801, Amanda Weishaar at 217-663-3142, Tim Monroe at 217-273-6108, or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.
• Champagne Fix — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, outside party, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Community Carnival — 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, petting zoo, face painting, carnival games bounce houses, crafts, fire truck, storytelling, cookie walk, food, prizes and giveaways, all for free while supplies last, Mason Christian Church, located off Route 37 in Mason.
• Glow Palooza — 6 p.m., Sept. 28, Evergreen Mini-Golf, Effingham, $5 per player, 6 and younger play free; 6:30 p.m. scramble begins, chances to win Walt Disney World Resort vacation and more, presented by Crisis Nursery in partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
• Dismal Creek Band Dance — 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, $5 cover charge, Mason Civic Center, dinner served starting at 3 p.m., freewill donation
• Witches Ball — Friday, Oct. 4, United Way fundraiser, Thelma Keller Convention Center, Effingham, featuring dinner, silent and live auctions, music and costume contest. Ticket is $60. Companies will again have the opportunity to sponsor various features at the event. Sponsorship features include hors d’oeuvres, champagne fountain, signature witches brew, fruit fondue, portion of dinner (appetizer), dessert, chocolate covered strawberries or champagne for auction overbids. Sponsorships will be available on a first-come basis. Sponsors will be recognized at the event. Businesses or individuals interested in donating items for the auction, purchasing sponsorship or tickets, may contact Linda Hemmen at 217-342-3824 or Patty Greene at 217-347-5115.
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Oct. 5, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Karaoke — 8-11 p.m. every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Songwriter Open Mic — 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gift Shop, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
