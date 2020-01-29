Have a Hot Spot or upcoming event? Email it to news@effinghamdailynews.com.
• Dale Hanabarger — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Tri-County Players Dance — 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4.
• Josh Holland — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Russ Howard — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show — 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, featuring Missy Dunaway and Dave Dillon, 44 Apostle Road, Bible Grove. For more information visit gymbobs.com or call 618-665-3956.
• Dakota Danielle — 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• The Socks — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Glo Bingo — Feb. 7, doors open at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m., Carriage House Event Center, Altamont, cash bar, DJ music, food sales, giveaways, must be 18 or older to attend, $25 in advance or $30 at door includes six bingo cards, glo hat and glo dabber, $5 per additional six cards. Limited reserved seating and tickets available for purchase online at BBBSECGloBingo20.eventbrite.com or 217-540-1413 or christy@joinsomethingbig.org, or stop by DQ in Effingham or The Cookie Jar or Carriage House in Altamont. Proceeds to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters of Effingham County.
• Euchre Tournament — Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Holy Cross Parish Center, Wendelin, popcorn and soda/water available, $3 per player admission, cash prizes for first, second and third place.
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Friday, Feb. 7; Friday, March 13; and Friday, April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Dueling Pianos — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, Dieterich, Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. A ticket is $50 and includes a catered meal and entertainment. A $10 discount will be applied for each ticket purchased before Jan. 25. Event includes 50/50 drawing, wine/liquor pull, beer and wine sales and Queen of Hearts drawing. Contact Dieterich IL Sportsbackers on Facebook or call Michelle Kuhl at 217-663-0300 for tickets or questions.
• Jose and the Handsome SBs — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Mitch Faulkner — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• LP & Honeybee — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Danny's Qik Sak, Effingham
• Randy Kemme and Thunder Road featuring Dennis Stroughmatt on fiddle — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Effingham VFW, $10 cover charge
• Fearless Freap — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Josh Koester — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. Feb. 21, Neoga Legion
• Jared Chesnut — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Soul Riot — 8-11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Bill Poss — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Taylor Steele & Love Preachers — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Freakness — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Leap Year Trivia Night — Saturday, Feb. 29, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., tickets $10 per person to enter. Teams are 8 to 10 people. Cash prize will be awarded. Food and snacks for sale, 50/50 raffle and Heads or Tails Game will be at this fundraising event for the United Way of Effingham County. To sign up a team, call or text Madonna Broeker at 217-663-6878 or at HSHS St. Anthony’s Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness at 217-347-1243. RSVPs are preferred but tickets are available at the door.
• Backroad Boogie — 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, On The Rox Grub and Pub, 4728 East Highway 40, Altamont.
• Cody Bumgardner — 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, Holiday Inn TK Grille, Effingham.
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, March 7, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Sounds of Swing Dinner and Dance — Saturday, March 7, St. Thomas Parish Center, 306 W. Jourdan St., Newton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meal served at 6 p.m., band begins playing at 7. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations must be made by March 2 by calling St. Thomas School at 618-783-3517. All proceeds go to the St. Thomas School Music Program.
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 14, Newton VFW
• Bar Stool Golf — Saturday, March 14, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Landon Dodd from Heart of Texas Records with Dennis Stroughmatt and Band — 7:30-11 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Effingham VFW, $15 cover charge
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 20, Neoga Legion
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. March 21, Dieterich Hall
• CASA Bartenders Challenge — 1-8 p.m. March 21 with DJ; Visions & Vibrations starting at 8:30 p.m., The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8:30-11:30 p.m. March 28, Danny's Qik Sak, Effingham
• Identity Crisis — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 11, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Riff Taff featuring Larry Koester and Brad Smith — 8-11 p.m. April 17, Neoga Legion
• Visions & Vibrations — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 18, The Orchard Inn, Effingham
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/ Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
