Ice skating, carriage rides, kids activities and plenty of hot chocolate await visitors as downtown Effingham celebrates the arrival of Santa Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
The three-day event presented by the Downtown Effingham Business Group is chock full of activities for the whole family.
Kicking off the festivities Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. are Black Friday shopping, ice skating, lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, Open Mic at the Gazebo, food, hot chocolate, kettle corn and Don’t Be a Grinch 5K Run/Walk.
Among the activities Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. will be Small Business Saturday, Lunch with Santa at Joe’s Pizza, more ice skating, train rides for kids, crafts and activities for kids, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, Snowball Drop, Santa’s arrival, FACE Orchestra and On-High Choir performance, and there will be food, hot chocolate and kettle corn.
On Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. youngsters will have the opportunity to visit Santa at his house on the old courthouse square and partake of more activities, hot chocolate, kettle corn and bake sale.
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will join the Hometown Christmas celebration with two special programs for children and their families.
Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., the library will have a special story time featuring Dr. Seuss’ Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and an ornament craft in the Children’s Programming Room.
Then at 1 p.m., a “Grinch Make and Take” will begin in the library’s Workman Room. Participants will make a Grinch-themed craft and treat followed by a showing of “The Grinch” (2018) movie at approximately 1:30 p.m. The movie is PG and runs 1 hour and 32 minutes.
No registration is required for either event.
The Effingham County Museum will be hosting a Christmas Open House on Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Books and ornaments will be available for purchase. An opportunity to renew memberships for 2020 will also be available.
