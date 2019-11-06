On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., Southern Illinois‘ Homecoming Gospel Choir will present its final concert for the year at the Toledo Christian Church in Toledo.
This great evening of southern gospel music will feature the southern Illinois‘ 80-voice Homecoming Gospel Choir singing your favorite southern gospel songs and traditional hymns, presented in the Gaither style. Now in their 20th season, the Homecoming Gospel Choir, under the direction of John and Judy Roberts, features singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois. The Homecoming Gospel Choir presents an upbeat, fast-paced two-hour concert featuring many outstanding soloists, as well as several duets, trios and quartets.
The 20th anniversary edition of the Homecoming Gospel Choir will feature the debut of award-winning pianist Tim Parton as the newest addition to the instrumental section.
Parton has appeared on many of the Gaither Homecoming videos. He has formerly played for The Lesters, the Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five and the Jim Brady Trio.
Larry Delawder (aka Barney Fife), from Branson, Missouri, and award-winning soloist Abby Paskvan from Bowling Green, Ohio, will once again be appearing with the Homecoming Gospel Choir at selected concert venues during the 2019 concert season.
Plenty of seating and convenient parking will be available for those attending the concert. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be received. The Toledo Christian Church is located at 501 S. Maryland in Toledo. For additional information regarding the concert, contact the Toledo Christian Church at 217-849-3187 or John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133. Additional information regarding Southern Illinois‘ Homecoming Gospel Choir is available online at ilhomecominggospelchoi.r.corn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.