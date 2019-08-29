Hobnob Harvest Market Sept. 6 and 7

Hobnob Harvest Market will be Sept. 6 and 7 at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont. Hobnob is a mix of creative handmade goods, artisan food, vintage finds and fashion trucks.
Every style can be found at the market – from fresh farmhouse, to mid-century, to primitive and modern to bohemian/gypsy. Vintage finds range from button size to oversized antique tables and cupboards. Fresh Pinterest-style handmade goods are found around every corner and include creative home décor, funky jewelry, hand-poured candles and edible treats. Several boutique clothing vendors round out the market and their mobile boutiques will be overflowing with trendy fall clothing and accessories.
Hobnob Market vendor booths are boutique style and are beautifully displayed like mini shops. Customers enjoy the unique style of each space while browsing along and several artisan food vendors stand ready to supply meals and sweets. Tuscan Hills Winery from Effingham will have a big batch of its famous caramel apple sangria ready plus signature blended wines and beer.
New additions to the Hobnob Harvest Market this year are a balloon master making all sorts of animal and creature creations. Kids will also enjoy a hair braiding bar, face painting and yard games.
Friday, Sept. 6
4-9-ish p.m.
$10 per person in advance or at the gate
Earlybird shopping tickets are available on Facebook @hobnobmarket or www.hobnobmarket.com. Earlybird Shopping includes first-dibs shopping plus live music by The Casuals, a cash bar, giveaways, and more
Saturday, Sept. 7
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5 per person at the gate or free with a Friday hand stamp
Children 12 and under are free both Friday night and Saturday
