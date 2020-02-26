Hedy Lamarr program coming to EIU's Doudna March 11, 12

Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie comes to Charleston with her award-winning, internationally acclaimed New York City show, "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr."
Two performances will be presented at Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on March 11 and 12. Seating is limited and tickets are available now.
The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Hollywood screen star and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Lamarr also invented technology for torpedoes during World War II that is now used in cellphones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth.
Written and performed by Heather Massie, the show’s mission is to inspire audiences to find ways to make the world a better place, to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity and invention.
“This is a show everyone needs to see, especially young people,” said Dan Crews, Programming Director for the Doudna. “While some may not recognize the name Hedy Lamarr, they have certainly benefited from the genius of the Austrian-born actress.” Crews went on to add that while Heather Massie will be on campus, she is available for outreach programs to area schools to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Having studied astrophysics with dreams of becoming an astronaut, Massie marries her love of art and science in the person of Hedy Lamarr. She brings Hedy to life while interacting with the audience, and unearths the truth behind how such a glamorous actress could create an invention that’s used on a daily basis everywhere around the globe.
Massie has toured "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" throughout the United States, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sweden and Italy to theaters, festivals, science centers, technology conferences, universities, schools and museums, garnering 14 awards and critical acclaim.
In 2019, Massie presented the show in Rome with the OnStage! Festival, followed by a tour of the counties of Kerry, Limerick and Cork in Ireland. In July, she was named a Fulbright Specialist while on a six-week tour in South Africa through the US State Department. In 2020, she will be touring the show throughout the United States, Ukraine, Sweden, Italy, South Africa and more.
Schools and organizations interested in scheduling an outreach with Heather Massie are encouraged to call Dan Crews at 217-581-8513. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.
Tickets for “HEDY! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr” are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors (62+), and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
For information, or to arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact the Doudna Fine Art Box Office at 217-581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu. The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the Center’s main entrance. Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center wants to be your destination of choice for quality entertainment and cultural offerings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.