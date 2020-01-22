Caritas Family Solutions’ 7th Annual Heart & Soul Gala will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton in Fairview Heights.
As Caritas Family Solutions’ largest fundraiser of the year, the gala supports the nonprofit’s mission to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. The agency’s services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling and independent living for adults with disabilities among other service lines.
Caritas Family Solutions’ chief development director, Terry Smith, said the goal of this year’s event is to help raise awareness about all of the services Caritas currently provides to more than 4,500 people throughout the Southern Illinois region, from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton and Effingham.
“We want people to leave with an understanding that the services we provide impacts people from all walks of life, from pregnant women who are facing homelessness all the way to senior citizens,” said Smith. “While foster care still remains our largest service area, there are numerous ways we are making an impact in the communities we work in and that makes a tremendous difference to the lives of those we serve.”
This year’s Heart & Soul Gala will include cocktails and silent and live auction bidding, followed by a three-course dinner complete with wine service. The Honorary Chairs of this year’s event are longtime supporters Kevin and Debra Bastien. KSDK’s 5 on Your Side Morning News Anchor Rene Knott will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Brock Elmore with Let’s Celebrate DJs.
To purchase tickets for this year’s Heart & Soul Gala or learn more about Caritas Family Solutions, go to caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala or call 618-213-8746.
