FRamily Fest July 26-27

Enjoy a laid-back weekend at FRamily Fest, a two-day music and art festival at Larson's Landing on Lake Sara in Effingham July 26 and 27.
The event features vendors, artists and live music on both Friday and Saturday. The bands will play on alternating stages from noon to midnight both days. Camping and lodging are available nearby, but not included in the ticket price.
Festival and band merchandise, as well as food and drinks, will be available on the festival grounds by registered vendors only.
The lineup includes, but is not limited to, Sean Canan's VooDoo Grateful Dead, The Goose Miller Band, Surco, Cottonmouth, Hookie, Bathtub Hooch, FRamily Values Band, Haze Bond, Krickett and the Grilled Avocados and The Dead Roses.
Tickets are $40 if purchased in advance and $50 at the gate. Parking is free. Open to all ages. For more information, check out http://www.framilyfest.com.
Larson's Landing is located at 8724 E Marine Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.