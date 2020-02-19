On Sunday, March 8, the Edgewood Christian Church will present an evening of southern gospel music featuring For Heaven's Sake, beginning at 6 p.m.
Based in southern Illinois, For Heaven's Sake is comprised of John & Judy Roberts, who for the past 21 years have served as the co-directors of southern Illinois’ 80-voice Homecoming Gospel Choir, and Cheryl Harre, who has been a featured soloist in the Homecoming experience for the past 21 seasons.
For Heaven's Sake appears on a nightly basis on the Homecoming stage during the concert season throughout southern and central Illinois.
The evening concert program will consist of a mix of traditional hymns and southern gospel favorites presented in a close harmony vocal blend that has become a trademark of the trio through the years.
Everyone is cordially invited to attend this inspirational evening of southern gospel music. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be received.
The Edgewood Christian Church is located at 511 Hickory in Edgewood. For additional information regarding this concert contact John or Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
