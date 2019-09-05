Flora Rotary Club presents Shadows of Elmwood Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Join us on a historic tour of Flora’s Elmwood Cemetery. Your evening will begin and conclude at the Flora Depot. Patrons will board hayride wagons and be transported into Elmwood Cemetery. You’ll stay aboard the hayride and find several interesting characters waiting to tell their stories. You may even find some interesting characters at the Depot while you wait. Concessions and seating will also be available. There will be free depot tours both nights. The tours will be at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. each night.
Rotary will again make available limited reservations for handicap and persons with special needs on a first-come, first-served basis. This service will be offered for those who are physically unable to take the provided steps onto the wagon or ride on the wagon. Rotary is asking that these reservations be only available for those who truly need this service. Reservations will be accepted by phone beginning the week of the event Monday, Sept. 9-Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. No voice mail reservations will be accepted. Rotary asks that you speak directly to Emily Milner at 618-508-2676 or Jessica Muskopf at 618-713-1764.
In addition, Rotary will be offering Benefactor Tickets for $25 per person. This ticket will allow you to gain access to the front of the line, as well as give a donation back to the Rotary of Flora Club. Regular ticket prices for the event are $8 per person. Benefactor and regular tickets will only be offered on site at the event.
Rotary of Flora is a service organization with a mission to Service Above Self. In the past six years, Rotary of Flora has donated over $55,000 back to the Flora Community by helping build the new Disc Golf Course in Charley Brown Memorial Park, Dog Park, the Skate Park Pavilion, maintaining the Basketball Court, $10,000 donation to the school for physical education program, donations to other school programs, a mentoring program in the high school, and helping out others in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.