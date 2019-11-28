Flora library to host watercolor art exhibit

Flora Public Library will host the 2019 R. Putbrese Watercolor art exhibition “Whispers of the Wildlife,” featuring local artist Rebecca Krutsinger, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exhibit will highlight Rebecca’s “A Girl’s World” series, which will not be offered for sale. If you are interested in having one of her works of art, Rebecca will have a limited number of original paintings for sale. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the library and 5% of sales will be donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about the library or their upcoming events, visit the library’s Facebook page or website florapubliclibrary.org
To see examples of Rebecca’s work, you can visit www.rputpresewatercolor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.