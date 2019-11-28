FACE Christmas Concert Dec. 1

The Fine Arts, County of Effingham Annual Christmas Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cornerstone Christian Church on South Route 45 (Banker Street), Effingham.
The concert will feature the FACE Community Orchestra, directed by Beverly Marshall, and the FACE Community Singers with the vocal ensemble On High, directed by Rachelle Cekander. Both the orchestra and the chorus are made up of area musicians and vocalists and will present a program of sacred and secular music for the Christmas season.
This is the 36th year FACE has presented the Christmas Concert. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
FACE will again be accepting donations of canned goods and nonperishable foods at the concert to be given to the FISH and Catholic Charities Food Pantry.
If you are interested in joining of the FACE Community Singers, the group meets every Thursday in October and November at 7 p,m, at the Presbyterian Church on Maple Street in Effingham. Everyone is welcome, just show up.
FACE also is looking for musicians who are interested in being a part of the FACE Orchestra. All skill levels and ages are welcome to participate. Just come to any practice, which are on Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart School. For more information, contact Bev Marshall, 217-347-5881.
FACE is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain the community by providing theatrical, musical and choral experiences for both participants and audiences.
