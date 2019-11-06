EPC to host free Veterans Day Show

The Effingham Performance Center will host a free concert featuring the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass on Veterans Day.
The Airlifter Brass, which is a brass quintet with percussion, will perform at The EPC at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Although the event is free, tickets are required to attend and are available at the Box Office while supplies last.
“We are excited to welcome the Airlifter Brass quintet to the theater this Veterans Day,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of the theater. “The Airlifter Brass is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship. We look forward to having them in Effingham, and we hope the community, especially our veterans, will come to the theater and enjoy the show.”
The quintet performs every genre of music from traditional brass quintet repertoire and original arrangements of patriotic favorites to jazz standards and pop tunes.
“These six gifted players represent the skill and professionalism of the US Air Force as musical ambassadors. It is an honor to have them at The EPC,” said Jansen.
For more information, contact the Effingham Performance Center Box Office at 217-540-2788 or the visit www.theepc.org.
