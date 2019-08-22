The Effingham Performance Center announced its schedule for Season 10, with shows that include a variety of national, regional and local acts.
Big names coming to The EPC this season include Larry the Cable Guy, Tesla, Lonestar, Montgomery Gentry, The Charlie Daniels Band, Pure Prairie League, Restless Heart, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dinosaur World, The Oak Ridge Boys and Three Dog Night.
“We have several great shows coming this season, and we are excited to share our lineup with the community,” said Marketing Director Kim Jansen.
The EPC will offer a Build Your Own season package, which includes discounts for those who purchase three or more shows.
Season tickets holders also receive several perks, including free ticket exchange, presale opportunities for all added shows, and a preview of next season’s shows before sales are open to the public.
“We appreciate the support the theater has received from the community, and we look forward to sharing a season that is sure to be the talk of the town,” said Jansen.
As the theater enters its 10th Season, a new rebranding campaign for the theater has also been launched, including a new logo and a new website.
“With our new season, we also have a new look,” said Jansen. “Steps have also been taken to freshen up the inside and outside of the building, and we look forward to hosting performances and showing the community what we have been up to all summer.”
Tickets for all season shows are on sale. Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.TheEPC.org.
