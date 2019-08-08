EPC adds The Rocket Man Show

The Effingham Performance Center announces an addition to its fall schedule with The Rocket Man Show, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Rocket Man Show, which is a tribute to Elton John, features Scotsman Rus Anderson, who recreates the magic and live persona of a young Elton with his spot-on vocals and fierce piano playing.
Anderson, who is Elton John’s official body double for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” world tour videos and photos, performs as a young Elton with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes that were worn by Elton, including boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973.
“Elton fans who are looking for a night of nostalgia, singing, laughing and participation, this is the show for you,” said Rich Jorn, the artistic director at the theater. “Rus Anderson not only looks and sounds the part of a young Elton, but he dresses in costumes that were once worn by Elton.”
The Rocket Man Show is a regular feature across the nation at venues such as House of Blues, Hard Rock Live, Caesar's, Harrah's, Legends in Concert, BB King's, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.
Prices for The Rocket Man Show tickets are $39 for all seats.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
