EPC adds Contemporary Christian Band, Tenth Avenue North, to fall schedule

The Effingham Performance Center announces an addition to its fall schedule with Tenth Avenue North.
Tenth Avenue North, a contemporary Christian band, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Effingham Performance Center. The show will include opening act Austin French, who is a rising contemporary Christian musician.
“Tenth Avenue North brings faith and fun to every performance,” said Rich Jorn, artistic director at The EPC. “Tenth Avenue North has had several hit songs, many that carry strong messages that resonate with listeners.”
Tenth Avenue North made its national debut in 2008 with its first RIAA gold certification album "Over and Underneath," featuring the hits “Love is Here,” “By Your Side” and “Hold My Heart.”
Tenth Avenue North won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award in 2009 for New Artist of the Year, and the song “By Your Side” was named Song of the Year in 2010. The band continued to gain momentum with memorable songs like “Healing Begins,” “You Are More,” “Losing” and “Worn.”
In November 2014, the band released its fourth studio project, "Cathedrals," with the first radio single “No Man Is An Island.” Its most recent project, "Followers," has produced the hit singles "What You Want," "I Have This Hope" and "Control."
Prices for Tenth Avenue North are $39 for Top Tier, $34 for Level A, and $29 for Level B. Prices do not include taxes or fees.
Tickets may be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. For more information about the theater, visit www.theepc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.