EJHS presents 'The Lion King JR'

Disney’s “The Lion King JR.” is playing at Effingham Junior High School, Nov. 7, 8, 9 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Nov, 10 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are reserved and $7 each on sale outside the EJHS Office.
The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school-aged performers, is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The cast contains approximately 43 students led by Donna and Mallory Walls, directors; Michael Lambton, vocal director; Ilenia Hails, choreographer; and Jay Macklin, set construction.
“The Lion King JR.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. “The Lion King JR.” features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.
Cast includes Michael Love, Aiden Hanks, Lincoln Ervin, Gabby Haslett, Makenna Duckwitz, Saul Ellis, Ella Tuman, Ella Macklin, Angela Ballman, Josue Vergel, Morgan Springer, Evie Ballard, Max Allen, Weston Baxter, Elijah Jones, Carson Ethridge, Reaghan DeLong, Briana Dilger, Ashlyn Davis, Sarah Hirtzel, Issie Jones, Addysen Stortzum, Chloe Blackwell, Ashlynn Sheehan, Addison Krouse, Scarlette Sorling, McKenzie Love, Braden Parks, Jonathan Freeman, Max Greenwood, Sam Spicer, Morgan Cekander, Elizabeth Hirtzel, Ellie Macklin, Blake Hagler, Kendrick Nantes, Abbie Cochran, Melana Benavides, Gabrielle Qua, Makenna Mayhood, Layni Frey, Alex Palmer, and Brayden Relle.
Crew members include Madyson Hodge, Araya Lake, Cayden Tarin, Samuel McGee, James Jeierra Traxler, DiAna Reed, Peter Rosen, Kaylie Koeberlein, Kenzi Haarman, Stella Riley and Abigail Heischmidt-Stage Manager.
