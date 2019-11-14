The beloved Victorian story of “The Secret Garden” will be presented by Eastern Illinois University’s Department of Theatre through Nov. 17 in the Doudna Fine Arts Center Theatre.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets for The Secret Garden are available at the Doudna Box Office or online by visiting doudnatix.com
With the fall production of “The Secret Garden,” Eastern officially kicks off its new degree option in musical theatre. Directing the show is Larry Cox Jr., the Department of Theatre’s new music theatre specialist. Musical direction for this production is being coordinated by Andrea Pope. “The Secret Garden” was the 1991 winner of three Tony and four Drama Desk awards.
Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, the musical comes to life through the beautifully haunting score by Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize winner author Marsha Norman. “The Secret Garden” is the story of Mary Lennox. After losing her parents due to a plague in India, Mary moves to a secluded British manor to live with her uncle Archibald Craven and his sickly son, Colin. The manor, haunted by spirits and guilt, lives in the shadows of the past and the cries of the present. Mary, with the help of her new friends. Martha, Dickon and Ben, and a key to a garden, begins to unlock the secrets of the house, helping all things grow.
“The Secret Garden” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
Tickets for The Secret Garden are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors (62+), and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the fine arts center. To arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact Doudna Fine Arts Patron Services at 217-581-3110 or doudnatix@eiu.edu.
