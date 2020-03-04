“These Shining Lives,” a true story about the dangers of radioactive poisoning, will be told by Eastern Illinois University’s Department of Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7 and at 2 p.m. March 8 in the Doudna Theatre.
Kevin Doolen directs the play that tells the story of four women who worked in a radium factory and their fight for justice.
Written by Melanie Marnich, the play takes place during the 1920s and is based on the true story of four women who worked for the Radium Dial Company, a watch factory in Ottawa, Illinois. The play dramatizes the danger women faced in the workplace and highlights the wider lack of concern companies had for protecting the health of their employees.
EIU student Merri Bork plays the role of Catherine Donohue, the play’s main character who put her own life at risk while fighting for justice for dying women who have been affected by radium.
“The play is poetic, spiritual, theatrical and powerful,” said Doolen. “One of the important elements of ‘These Shining Lives’ is to remember that society should live with a purpose and fight for what is morally right.”
Tickets for “These Shining Lives” are $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors (62+), and $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
For information, or to arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact the Doudna Fine Art Box Office at 217-581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu. The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the Center’s main entrance. Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center wants to be your destination of choice for quality entertainment and cultural offerings.
