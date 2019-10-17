EIU Class of 1984 alumnus John Aulabaugh will make his pilgrimage home on Oct. 26 for the release of his fourth album “Sweet As You.”
John and his band, Channel4, will be in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. John’s homecoming show band includes Adam Batstone (Toronto), Alex Auer (Bloomington), Spencer Ely (Homer), Rebecca Saul (Scottsdale) and special guests Paul Johnston (EIU Jazz) and the DaVizion soul singers.
John’s musical lineage traces back to Eastern, where his father, Alan, taught in the keyboard department for 35 years and his mother, Marilyn, performed as lead in many of the theater department operas and musicals. While John didn’t follow in the classical genre, as an adolescent he started playing his brother’s guitar and assembling bands to perform. Playing in cover bands helped put John and his new wife, Tori, through college.
After college, John gave up music for a professional career with General Electric and later started his own software development business that took him, Tori and his twins to Colorado and Fairfax, Virginia. As his twins prepared for college, John started playing, writing and singing to fill in the void. His first solo album aligned Aulabaugh with members of Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Nora Jones band. “Of Sins Present and Past,” an album about addiction and recovery, charted on the Americana Music charts in 2016 and was followed in 2017 with a simpler production, “California Rain,” under the band name Just Like Inara that got mostly college radio play credit.
After “California Rain,” John ran into some physical problems resulting in a multilevel cervical fusion and while working on the new album, John has scheduled his complete spinal fusion for January 2020. John’s battle with chronic pain is more than present in his music and he uses this connection with the real world as his muse for writing and performing.
The “Sweet As You” album was recorded live on 2-inch tape in Elliott Smith’s old studio in the middle of Studio City, California. The songs took six days to record and then were mixed with Larry Crane (TapeOp/Jackpot Studios) in Portland, Oregon. John’s strategy for the album was unique.
“I really wanted to record some music the way it used to be made — without all of the editing and tuning things people do these days. The album sounds like it could have been made in 1976…when I was just a kid!”
Tickets for the John Aulabaugh and Channel 4 concert are $5 and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the fine arts center. To arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact Doudna Fine Arts Patron Services at 217-581-3110 or doudnatix@eiu.edu.
