Effingham High School will be presenting the play “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory at the EHS Hearts Rocks Cafe.
Gregory’s fantastic work of historical fiction gave the students a chance to really delve into the intricate and complicated truths behind her writing. It also provided a sense of responsibility in honoring the lives who were vital to crafting such a beautiful and haunting story in which coming of age meets dealing with harsh realities.
Being able to work together as a production to bring a world of the past to life and creating the intimacy the story deserves has made this a challenging yet memorable endeavor, according to play director Tracie Riley.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept 26, 27 and 28. Tickets will be available at the door. Seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students.
The cast for “Radium Girls” is Teagan Maloney, Austin Hagen, Jada Parsley, Elizabeth Meinhart, Mia Burry, Charlie Westendorf, Desiree Koester, Christian Dison, Jessica Nantes and Jarrett Swan.
Crew members include Austin Zumbahlen and Ashton Baker on lights with Veronika Mumma and Callista Denoye on sound. Production members include Tracie Riley, director; Jim Borrelli, set and lighting designer and construction dhief; and Jonathan Coffin and Makayla Allie, student directors.
