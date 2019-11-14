Effingham Public Library features art by Lakeland residents

The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is showcasing the artwork of residents from Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Artwork will be on display until Dec. 2.
“At Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, our Activities Department is always looking for fun and innovative ways to bring entertainment and a better quality of life to our residents,” said Activity Director Crystal Risner. “In August of 2019, we held our very first art show. All of the pieces on display were created completely by our residents.”
The exhibit highlights include “Dancing Through Life,” “Colorful Inspiration,” “Pieces of Joy,” “His Banner Over Me is Love,” “The Mural” and “The Butterfly Tree.”
One final piece that is shared in the collection is entitled “Abstract Art.” Created solely by dementia care residents, this piece is a powerful testimony to the fact that those with dementia still have so much to share – and we have much to learn from them too.
For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director at 217 342 2464 or johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.
