The 16th Annual Effingham Marching Band 2019 Red Regiment Invitational will be hosting 29 bands from all over Central Illinois Saturday, Oct. 19, at Effingham High School.
Concessions and cookout stand will be open throughout the event. Macklins Kettle Corn, Toppins and The Music Shoppe Inc. will also be on hand.
Performance times are as follows:
Class 1A
Oblong, noon
Okaw Valley, 12:15 p.m.
Bement, 12:30 p.m.
Heritage, 12:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Salem, 1:15 p.m.
Blue Ridge, 1:30 p.m.
LeRoy, 1:45 p.m.
Sangamon Valley, 2 p.m.
Arcola, 2:15 p.m.
Casey-Westfield, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Maroa-Forsyth, 3 p.m.
Lawrenceville, 3:15 p.m.
Watseka, 3:30 p.m.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hamond, 3:45 p.m.
Class 1A/2A/3A Awards Presentation, 4:15 p.m. Class 4A
Robinson, 4:45 p.m.
Pickneyville, 5 p.m.
Carterville, 5:15 p.m.
Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Charleston, 6 p.m.
Waterloo, 6:15 p.m.
Centralia, 6:30 pm.
Lincoln, 6:45 p.m.
Taylorville, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Urbana, 7:45 p.m.
Champaign Centenniel, 8 p.m.
Belleville West, 8:15 p.m.
Washington, 8:30 p.m.
