Red Regiment

Members of the Effingham High School Red Regiment perform at a past invitational.

 Daily News file photo

The 16th Annual Effingham Marching Band 2019 Red Regiment Invitational will be hosting 29 bands from all over Central Illinois Saturday, Oct. 19, at Effingham High School.

Concessions and cookout stand will be open throughout the event. Macklins Kettle Corn, Toppins and The Music Shoppe Inc. will also be on hand.

Performance times are as follows:

Class 1A

Oblong, noon

Okaw Valley, 12:15 p.m.

Bement, 12:30 p.m.

Heritage, 12:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Salem, 1:15 p.m.

Blue Ridge, 1:30 p.m.

LeRoy, 1:45 p.m.

Sangamon Valley, 2 p.m.

Arcola, 2:15 p.m.

Casey-Westfield, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Maroa-Forsyth, 3 p.m.

Lawrenceville, 3:15 p.m.

Watseka, 3:30 p.m.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hamond, 3:45 p.m.

Class 1A/2A/3A Awards Presentation, 4:15 p.m. Class 4A

Robinson, 4:45 p.m.

Pickneyville, 5 p.m.

Carterville, 5:15 p.m.

Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Charleston, 6 p.m.

Waterloo, 6:15 p.m.

Centralia, 6:30 pm.

Lincoln, 6:45 p.m.

Taylorville, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Urbana, 7:45 p.m.

Champaign Centenniel, 8 p.m.

Belleville West, 8:15 p.m.

Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Effingham (Exhibition), 8:45 p.m. Class 4A/5A/6A Awards Presentation, 9 p.m.

